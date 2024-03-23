Ultra reopens gates after weather forced temporary shutdown Friday

Ultra reopened its gates Saturday afternoon, after the music festival temporarily shut down Friday night because of the weather.

Crews worked to pump water out and removes hazards before getting the all-clear. Festival organizers also decided to extend Day 2 until 12:45 a.m. to account for Friday's weather-shortened schedule.

“We all worked together to ensure the concertgoers were safe because that's our first priority,” Lt. Pete Sanchez with Miami Fire Rescue said..

By late Saturday night, Miami Fire Rescue evaluated 30 people and took none others to the hospital, but nothing was considered critical. On Friday, there were 21 evaluations and nine transports. Miami Police said they only arrested one person between Friday and Saturday.

Despite the washout, many people who were downtown Friday decided to give it another go.

Rosa Dlarca was at the festival Friday and she felt optimistic coming back.

“We're hoping to make the best out of tonight and make up for yesterday,” Dlarca said. “The rain was a vibe until it wasn't but you always have to make the best out of everything."

Eric Gora flew in from Montreal.

“It was still fun, we had our raincoats and boots, it was pretty fun,” Gora said.

Friday's storms also led to street flooding across South Florida and in Miami Beach.

Miami Fire Rescue has more than 100 firefighters, inspectors and paramedics throughout Ultra this weekend.