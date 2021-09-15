UM Doctor Responds to Nicki Minaj Tweet that Covid Vaccine Caused Family Friend to Get Swollen Testicles

Days after rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted that the COVID-19 vaccine caused a family friend to develop swollen testicles, a University of Miami doctor is debunking the artist’s claim.

Minaj tweeted Monday that her cousin in Trinidad refused to get the vaccine because his friend “became impotent” after getting inoculated.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

But Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, associate professor of urology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, says there is no evidence that vaccines cause erectile dysfunction or fertility issues. Other experts attest that whatever Minaj's cousin was suffering from weren’t known side effects of the COVID-19 shots.

Ramasamy and his team conducted a clinical trial that shows the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe for male reproduction. Results of the study were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Ramasamy said that while vaccines pose no threat to fertility, COVID-19 itself is a different story.

“We have done studies here at the University of Miami showing that the Covid vaccine is safe for men, for fertility, for erectile function, and don't get swollen testicles,” Ramasamy said. “In fact, the opposite is true. Covid can cause swollen testicles, arthritis, and all kinds of erectile dysfunction and infertility.”

Minaj has faced public backlash for expressing reluctance in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The 10-time Grammy award-winning artist recently avoided attending the Met gala, saying: "If I get vaccinated it won't be for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now."

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Critics were quick to point out that Minaj shouldn't be using her platform to potentially dissuade others from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, saying it contributes to vaccine hesitancy.

“You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, by God sister, you can do better than that,” said MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Minaj noted that she has largely avoided public gatherings and travel in order to protect the health of her infant son.

Minaj added she was “sure” she’d get vaccinated eventually in order to go on tour, according to CNBC. The network's attempts to reach Minaj’s representatives were unsuccessful.