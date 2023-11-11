UM student charged by DOJ in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

A 21-year-old University of Miami student has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice for his alleged involvement in a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme.

Matthew Frederic Bergwall of Coral Gables was charged with conspiracy to commit computer and mail fraud, as well as substantive mail fraud.

Bergwall allegedly hacked a multi-national shipping, receiving and supply chain management company.

Bergwall and his co-conspirators used these accounts to enter fraudulent tracking information for merchandise transported by the company on behalf of retailers located all over the country, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg.

This reportedly allowed the co-conspirators to pursue full refunds from victim-retailers while still possessing the merchandise -- which included high-end electronics, jewelry, designer clothing, and accessories.

The scheme reportedly resulted in $3.5 million dollars in lost product and sales revenue to the affected retailers.

If convicted on all counts, Bergwall could face up to 45 years in federal prison.

Bergwall was reportedly set to make his initial court appearance Thursday in Miami.