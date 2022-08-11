Bomb Threat Unfounded at Deerfield Beach Fishing Pier

An unfounded bomb threat prompted the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier to close for several hours Thursday.

The call of the threat came in at 12:35 p.m., and deputies responded to the pier at 200 NE 21st Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Deputies later found the threat was unfounded and cleared the area before 4 p.m.

The public was asked to stay out of the area as deputies investigated.

