United plane hits, flips box truck on Miami International Airport tarmac

A box truck overturned Thursday on the tarmac of Miami International Airport when it was hit by a plane, according to authorities.

It happened just before 10 a.m., when United said one of their Boeing 737-900 planes "made contact with a catering vendor vehicle while being towed to a gate at Miami International Airport."

Video shows the box truck tipped over, and the plane's wing appeared to sustain some damage.

United said there were no passengers aboard the aircraft. The driver of the box truck was able to get out the vehicle, and no injuries were reported, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The plane is undergoing a thorough inspection by the maintenance team, United said.