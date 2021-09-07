COVID-19

United Teachers of Dade Host Pop-Up Vaccination Site in Miami in Response to COVID-19 Deaths

Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

The United Teachers of Dade will be hosting a community vaccine site Tuesday in response to the growing number of infections and deaths across Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The site will be at the Lillie C Evans K-8 Center at 1895 NW 75th St. in Miami on Tuesday, September 7, for M-DCPS employees and community residents in the surrounding areas, including Liberty City, Brownsville and Allapattah.  

The vaccine site, equipped with all three vaccine options, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“As educators, we want to ensure that people have access to the information and the resources they need to get vaccinated and hopefully, spare other families from the terrible effects of this virus,” said UTD President Karla Hernandez-Mats. 

Appointments can be made by calling 954-546-1908, but walk-ups for anyone 12+ are also welcome. 

This article tagged under:

COVID-19covid-19 deathsunited teachers of dadevaccination site
