Universal Orlando Plans to Reopen Resort Hotels on June 2

Universal said the hotels will be carefully managed in phases, and will reopen with a range of best practice and hygiene procedures

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Guests enjoy themselves at Universal CityWalk in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Universal began limited operation of select venues at CityWalk on Thursday, while also limiting capacity and increasing cleaning and disinfection procedures due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Universal Orlando plans to reopen its hotels to guests on June 2, more than two months after they were closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement sent Friday, Universal said the hotels will be carefully managed in phases, and will reopen with a range of best practice and hygiene procedures. Universal's resorts include Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal’s Aventura Hotel and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort-Surfside Inn and Suites.

Guests staying in the resort hotels will be able to visit Universal's theme parks on June 3 and 4, before they open to the public on June 5.

SeaWorld plans to reopen on June 11 and Walt Disney World announced it will begin reopening in phases on July 11.

Social distancing and face coverings will be required for guests and employees in public areas at Universal resorts. Temperature checks will be required for guests, employees and vendors. Guests will be asked to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and comply with quarantine orders prior to arrival. There will also be hand sanitizer stations in public areas and elevator landings.

The statement said there will be frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, including telephones, remote controls, door handles, light switches, elevators, and table tops.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

