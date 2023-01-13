Florida

University of Florida Advises Students to Stop Using TikTok Due to Security Risk

23 states, including Florida, have taken action against TikTok and at least six states have banned its use on devices issued by state governments

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Students at the University of Florida who love the social media app TikTok are being told by the school to stop using it over what they said was a “national security concern.” 

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV said the school sent an email Thursday that said prominent experts have pointed to the chance that foreign governments may use the app to control data collection, influence TikTok's recommendation algorithm and compromise personal devices.

“In addition, the TikTok U.S. Privacy Policy indicated they, ‘may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information… such as faceprints and voiceprints, from your User Content,'” the email said in part. “As the university considers additional future steps, we strongly recommend that everyone discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.”

23 states, including Florida, have taken action against TikTok and at least six states have banned its use on devices issued by state governments.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

FloridaTikTokUniversity of Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us