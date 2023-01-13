University of Florida Advises Students to Stop Using TikTok Due to Security Risk

Students at the University of Florida who love the social media app TikTok are being told by the school to stop using it over what they said was a “national security concern.”

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV said the school sent an email Thursday that said prominent experts have pointed to the chance that foreign governments may use the app to control data collection, influence TikTok's recommendation algorithm and compromise personal devices.

“In addition, the TikTok U.S. Privacy Policy indicated they, ‘may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information… such as faceprints and voiceprints, from your User Content,'” the email said in part. “As the university considers additional future steps, we strongly recommend that everyone discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.”

23 states, including Florida, have taken action against TikTok and at least six states have banned its use on devices issued by state governments.