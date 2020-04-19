University of Miami Collecting Personal Protective Equipment For Healtchare Workers

A group of students from the University of Miami's medical school is holding drives in several South Florida locations Sunday to collect personal protective equipment for healthcare workers at local hospitals.

The student-run organization Miami Med Covid, which is made up of more than 150 medical students, has already collected and distributed more than 35,000 pieces of equipment.

With help of donations from the community, the group has also been able to use 3D printers to produce face shields. The shields, as well as all other collected equipment, get sanitized and sent to Jackson Memorial, Holy Cross Hospital and others.

On Sunday, students will be running collection drives at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. N95 masks, face shields and gowns are being accepted: