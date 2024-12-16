University of Miami study finds 35 buildings sinking along South Florida coastline

Nearly three dozen oceanfront buildings from Miami Beach to Sunny Isles Beach are experiencing some level of sinking, according to a new study from the University of Miami.

The 35 buildings are experiencing subsidence, a process where the ground sinks or settles, ranging from two to eight centimeters, according to the study by scientists at UM's Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science.

Buildings in Sunny Isles Beach saw the most significant subsidence effects, followed by Surfside, where the 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium killed nearly 100 people.

Sinking was also found at two buildings in Miami Beach and at one in Bal Harbour, according to the study published Friday in the journal Earth and Space Science.

Scientists used satellite radar to measure the subsidence between 2016 and 2023 on fixed elements on buildings including balconies, rooftop air conditioners and boardwalks.

The satellites are able to measure "millimeter-scale displacements" and by by combining images, the scientists were able to determine how much subsidence was happening.

The study acknowledged that newly-built buildings show settlement of up to several tens of centimeters during and after construction, but the data they found shows it can continue for many years.

"The discovery of the extent of subsidence hotspots along the South Florida coastline was unexpected,” said Farzaneh Aziz Zanjani, the study’s lead author. “The study underscores the need for ongoing monitoring and a deeper understanding of the long-term implications for these structures."

Researchers believe the shifting of grains in the sandy layers triggered by the weight of buildings and the vibrations caused by construction could be the cause of most of the sinking.

Other factors could be daily todal flows or the cracking of South Florida's subsurface limestone.

When it came to the Surfside collapse, researchers said no displacement signals were detected beforehand, suggesting that settlement wasn't the cause of the collapse, the study found.

The study said it was a surprising finding considering the strong vibrations coming from the construction of a nearby building in Surfside that has itself subsided several centimeters since its completion.