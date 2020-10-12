Port St. Lucie

Unmanned Boat Crashes into Concrete Dock in Port St. Lucie

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An unmanned boat crashed into a dock in Port St. Lucie Sunday after the people onboard fell off and lost control of the vehicle.

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies said that three men fell off the boat while posing for photos, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported Sunday.

The men told authorities that as the boat spun around in the water, they had to dive underwater multiple times to prevent getting hit.

The boat crashed into a concrete dock before hitting yet another dock near St. Lucie Boulevard, where it finally came to a stop.

No injuries were reported.

