Unsettled Weather Pattern Prompts Widespread Showers in South Florida Saturday

As you kick off your weekend, we suggest having an umbrella handy, as rain chances continue with every passing day in South Florida.

Our unsettled weather pattern continues today with widespread, quick-moving showers and storms on a stiff easterly breeze.

Rain chances in the morning are at 60% and will drop to 30% with sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be the drier half of the weekend with 40% rain chances mainly in the afternoon. With more sun, expect a high of 90°.

Monday’s rain chances remain at 40% before we ramp up the moisture Tuesday through Friday, with a good chance of storms each day.