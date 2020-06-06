Miami

US Outlines $4.6 Billion Plan to Protect Miami From Climate Impacts

87356255
Getty Images

The federal government is proposing a $4.6 billion plan to protect the low-lying Miami area from the effects of climate change, including the construction of miles of sea walls.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan Friday calling for walls to protect the area from sea level rise that could reach about 13 feet (4 meters) in height.

The Miami Herald reported Saturday that the plan is designed to protect tens of thousands of homes and businesses from flooding.

Local

coronavirus 39 mins ago

Homestead Speedway Set to Allow 1,000 Fans in Stands for NASCAR Cup Race: Report

george floyd protests 22 hours ago

Two Men Charged for Attacking a Protester in Midtown Miami: Police

The plan also calls for movable barriers at the mouths of three waterways, elevating and flood-proofing thousands of buildings throughout the county and restoring mangroves in vulnerable areas.

The plan does not contain previous proposals to buy out hundreds of homes and convert them into parks or open spaces.

The Corps of Engineers plans to hold online public meetings on the proposal on Tuesday and Thursday next week.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miamiclimate changeU.S. Army Corps of Engineerssea level rise
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us