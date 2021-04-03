Vaccination Sites Expect Large Crowds as Several Changes Go Into Effect Monday

Officials for vaccine sites at Hard Rock Stadium and Miami-Dade College’s North Campus expect large crowds this week with several changes going into effect starting Monday.

“It’s gonna be busy,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Association of Public Information Officers. “We’re asking for everyone’s patience.”

Starting Monday April 5th, anyone 16 and older can get vaccinated at Hard Rock Stadium.

At Miami-Dade College’s North Campus site, 16 and 17 year olds can get vaccinated but only on Monday.

Jachels says the campus site switches over to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on April 6.

Teens who get vaccinated at either site must come with a parent or guardian and have proof such as a birth certificate.

“It’s no different than taking your child to the doctor for the first time,” Jachles said. “You have to be able to articulate that this is your child. You also have to remain with your child through the process.”

This week four pop up sites offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine opened at different locations throughout the county.

Jachles says they can handle whatever influx of people they get.

“We have a very efficient system with 40 vaccine stations running simultaneously,” Jachels said. “We’re able to fit over 600 cars on the footprint of the college campus.”