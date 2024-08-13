Palm Beach County

Vape detectors to be installed in Palm Beach schools for new pilot program

The detectors will be installed in bathrooms, according to the school district's police chief.

Some schools in Palm Beach County are getting vape detectors as part of a new pilot program, according to the school district.

Palm Beach County School District Police Chief Sarah Mooney announced on Friday that the detectors will be installed in bathrooms.

"It’s a small pilot project that we’re going to be involved in to reduce the instances of vaping on our campuses," Mooney explained.

Superintendent Michael Burke said this will change the way administrators are able to enforce policy rules.

"What the detectors do is alert the school administrators that someone is vaping in a restroom. It’s like a smoke detector,” Burke said.

The school district said the detectors will be installed in a number of schools, but did not specify which ones.

