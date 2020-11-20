Venetian Causeway EB Lanes Closed After Fiery Car Crash

Police are investigating an early morning fiery car crash that has closed a major roadway in Miami-Dade County.

Chopper footage was over the scene on the Venetian Causeway, which had been closed in both directions after the one vehicle crash where the car caught fire.

All victims who were inside the car where rescued and transported to an area hospital, but investigators have not said how many people were inside or their conditions at this time.

The westbound lanes reopened just before 7 a.m., but drivers are advised to seek alternate routes for most of the morning as the investigation continues.