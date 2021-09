The Venetian Causeway was closed in both directions Thursday due to a wastewater main break near Purdy Avenue.

Drivers should look for alternate routes, including the Julia Tuttle and MacArthur causeways.

From Miami Beach, the only way to access the Venetian Islands is via the WB I-395/MacArthur Cswy or WB I-195/Julia Tuttle Cswy. From the Venetian Islands, the only way to access Miami Beach is via the EB I-395/MacArthur Cswy or EB I-195/Julia Tuttle Cswy. https://t.co/J8pIgibQMD pic.twitter.com/bZ4Lx67P8S — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) September 30, 2021