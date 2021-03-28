Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaidó Tests Positive for COVID-19

The interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, announced Saturday that he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

"As interim president, but also as a Venezuelan, and above all as a human being, I want to responsibly inform the country that, after four days of quarantine as a result of some discomforts and despite having taken precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19," Guaidó wrote in a tweet.

In the midst of his contagion and a health crisis that has affected the entire country, the Venezuelan opposition leader took the opportunity to address the people writing, “I want to express my solidarity with the thousands of Venezuelans suffering during the pandemic and send them a hug. Today we all have a family member or acquaintance affected by COVID-19, and I know the sacrifice that our health workers are making."

Guaidó also reiterated the urgency of getting more COVID vaccines to the Venezuelan people.

The news of Guaidó's diagnosis comes just a few days after the Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office announced a new investigation against him. There are already 24 other cases.

Guaidó is serving as interim president of Venezuela following Nicolás Maduro's re-election in 2018 - a vote many Western governments call a "sham."