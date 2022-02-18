Miami-Dade County

Veteran's Richmond Heights Home Gets Long-Awaited Repairs

Air Force veteran Thomas Holton and his family were displaced from their home due to medical bills. Now, they get to come back home.

By Victor Jorges

NBC 6

A South Florida Air Force veteran and his family can now go back home after being displaced for months.

Thomas Holton served in the Air Force and was diagnosed with cancer years ago. The bills for his treatment piled up, leaving him and his family unable to keep up with repairs to their home in Richmond Heights.

The home eventually became inhabitable, so Holton and his wife Theresa had to live with relatives for a few months.

With the help of Home Depot and local non-profit Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade, that’s all changing.

“It really makes me feel happy, I don’t know what to say, can’t put it in words,” said Theresa Holton as she watched the team of volunteers paint the walls of her home.

Team Depot, the company’s volunteer task force, spent Friday morning repairing holes, painting the exterior of the home, cleaning up the property and updating the landscaping.

Thomas Holton says this project and renovation give him a sense of calm.

“Just to have peace of mind right now,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Meanwhile, his daughter Natasha Abner says her parents deserve to be in a comfortable position at this point in their lives.

“You definitely want to be in your own place, that you’ve worked very hard for years,” she said. “That’s the most important thing; to be able to be at home and be comfortable, and be able to come outside and have a beautiful yard, beautiful garden.”

Team Depot’s captain, William Farley, says this project is their way of thanking Holton for his service.

“And for him to home and see the rehabilitation we’ve done to his home is great, so I think he’ll be very proud of what he sees when he comes home,” he said.

