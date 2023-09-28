VP Harris visits FIU to reach young voters for ‘Fight For Our Freedoms' college tour

Vice President Kamala Harris made her way to Florida International University on Thursday as she continued a college tour to reach young voters.

The vice president participated in a moderated conversation at FIU as part of her "Fight for Our Freedoms" college tour to mobilize thousands of young people in the fight for “fundamental freedoms and rights.”

"Our nation was founded on fundamental beliefs about the importance of freedom and liberty and equality and justice," Harris said. "When we are fighting for these freedoms, we are fighting for the foundational principles of this country. It is a fight born out of love for country."

At each stop, Harris is focusing on key issues that disproportionately impact young people across America, like reproductive issues, gun safety, climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ issues, mental health, and book bans.

This campus event marked the sixth stop on Harris' month-long college tour. She is visiting around a dozen campuses including HBCUs, community colleges, apprenticeship programs, state schools, and additional Hispanic-serving institutions.

Harris is expected to also deliver remarks at a reception Thursday evening before heading back to Washington.