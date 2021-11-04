‘Victoria, Come Back Home': 13-Year-Old Girl Missing Since September

A South Florida family is desperate to find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since mid-September.

Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17.

“She’s very close to me, we do everything together. I just miss her voice right now," said her father, Enrique Gonzalez. "I miss her presence."

Enrique Gonzalez last saw his daughter on Thursday, September 16, after picking her up from New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. He took her to stay the night with family in Hallandale Beach, so her aunt -- Josette Gonzalez --- could take her to school in the morning, which they say is routine.

“And I always make sure, like, in her school, she always gets in those gates," her aunt said. "But on September 17, when I got the news, it was like, my heart was shattered.”

Josette Gonzalez says she dropped the teen off at school, as usual, that day.

But when her father showed up to pick up Victoria that afternoon, she never came to the car.

“So I went to the attendance office, she was in every class, all her periods, but she walked out of the gate," Enrique Gonzalez said.

Miramar Police urged for the public’s help Monday in the search for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared more than three weeks ago.

Enrique says he was told his daughter walked to this nearby neighborhood called Avalon with a friend, her last confirmed sighting. He reported her missing to a school resource officer, who went looking for her.

“They also checked the cameras at the school where it showed her walking out of the gate," Enrique Gonzalez said.

Enrique says he’s been handing out flyers all around South Florida in the 48 days since she was last seen.

He also appealed to any of Victoria’s friends who may information to say something.

“Let your parents know, don’t hide it, don't keep it a secret, because I want my daughter back," he said.

“Victoria, come back home," he added. "I mean, I miss you, I’m concerned, I want to know where you’re at."