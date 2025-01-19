Only in Dade

Video captures 2 people on top of moving Metrorail in Coconut Grove

Due to the video, Miami-Dade County on Sunday released the following statement condemning the incident

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video posted by Only in Dade captured two people on top of a moving Metrorail in Coconut Grove.

In the video, the two individuals were seen on top of the Metrorail before it took off.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It remains unclear how the two climbed the Metrorail without being detected.

Due to the video, Miami-Dade County on Sunday released the following statement condemning the incident.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Entering the Metrorail Guideway and climbing on top of vehicles is not only illegal and can lead to arrest and prosecution, but extremely dangerous and can result in death and the injury of others. Please, under no circumstances, enter the track area or climb on top of vehicles. Safety is a shared responsibility and we ask all riders to say something if they see something. Thank you."

Police have not made any arrests regarding this incident.

This article tagged under:

Only in DadeCoconut Grove
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us