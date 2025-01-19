Video captures 2 people on top of moving Metrorail in Coconut Grove

Video posted by Only in Dade captured two people on top of a moving Metrorail in Coconut Grove.

In the video, the two individuals were seen on top of the Metrorail before it took off.

It remains unclear how the two climbed the Metrorail without being detected.

Due to the video, Miami-Dade County on Sunday released the following statement condemning the incident.

"Entering the Metrorail Guideway and climbing on top of vehicles is not only illegal and can lead to arrest and prosecution, but extremely dangerous and can result in death and the injury of others. Please, under no circumstances, enter the track area or climb on top of vehicles. Safety is a shared responsibility and we ask all riders to say something if they see something. Thank you."

Police have not made any arrests regarding this incident.