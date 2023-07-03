Caught on Camera

Video: Hammerhead shark circles woman on paddleboard off South Florida coast

Tribble was halfway home from Bimini when her husband in a nearby boat spotted the dorsal fin circling her board.

By Kaitlyn Schwanemann

A video captured a hammerhead shark following a woman on a paddleboard off the coast of South Florida during a charity race from the Bahamas to the Florida coast.

Malea Tribble is shown on her paddleboard headed to a nearby boat for safety as a fin can be seen right next to her.

She said that she felt the hammerhead shark tap on her board.

Tribble was paddling in an 80-mile race from Bimini to Florida for a charity that helps people with cystic fibrosis.

Tribble was halfway home when her husband in the nearby boat spotted the dorsal fin circling her board.

She got back onto the boat safely, and the shark began circling another paddleboarder nearby, the video shows. He made it safely onto the boat as well.

Tribble began paddleboarding again soon after and successfully finished her race.

She said she thinks the shark was "just curious."

