14-year-old arrested in killing of stray cat in Broward

Authorities in Broward have arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of being involved in a recent case of animal cruelty that left a stray cat dead.

The 14-year-old is facing several charges including animal cruelty resulting in death, torment and baiting of animals in last month's killing, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

On April 22, detectives had been alerted that a known stray cat was found with bite marks in the 300 block of Northwest 28th Terrace in an unincorporated area of the county near Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Investigators found surveillance video from the night before that showed a suspect tossing an item at a cat on top of a car and encouraging the cat to jump down, officials said.

The cat jumped down and was chased by two dogs. Hours later, it was found dead.

Authorities launched an investigation that led to the arrest of the teenager. The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing, officials said.