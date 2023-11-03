Video: Retired MMA fighter Javier Baez fights off man with knife in Cutler Bay

A video of a man attacking another man with a knife is going viral on social media — but the man being charged at happened to be retired mixed martial arts fighter Javier Baez.

“When you train so many times, it becomes just a reflex," Baez said.

According to a police report, 50-year-old Omar Marrero first tried to attack the MMA fighter while he was sitting inside his car in the parking lot of his Cutler Bay apartment. The report mentions Marrero struck the car window with a knife and then opened the driver's seat door, attempting to cut Baez.

"He was out there screaming, going crazy. I think he was drugged up," Baez said.

Baez got away. But Marrero turned around and got another knife.

Then Marrero charged at Baez, slamming him to the ground.

“I put him in a chokehold and he kinda just let it go," Baez said. "No one is worried about anything else but breathing when you are losing air."

While tackling him, Baez called the cops.

“I was able to hold him down with my knee and call the cops," he said. "He woke up and cops came and it was good. Easy."

Marrero now faces charges of burglary and aggravated assault. He was given no bond and is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.