Video shows arrest of ex-student who trespassed at charter school in Coral Springs

Witness video shows the arrest of a former student who trespassed at a charter school in Coral Springs on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Coral Springs Charter School 6-12 on North University Drive.

Officials said the former student trespassed at the school, entering the campus and sitting in a classroom without anyone noticing.

Video from someone in the classroom showed an officer taking the student into custody. He appears to be wearing a uniform similar to what other students have on, and does a dance as he's placed in handcuffs and led out of the room.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The student who took the video said the student got into the building during a fire drill, and was disrupting other students in the classroom.

In a statement, the school said their higest priority is the safety and security of studenyts and staff.

"A former student who was very familiar and friendly with many of our current students trespassed on our campus. We are very proud of the quick action our safety team took to remove him within minutes of us being alerted to his presence," the statement read. "We have already taken important measures to address this and all procedures and protocols with our staff and will continue to implement ways to ensure our campus remains safe."

At least one parent who learned of the security breach called what happened "concerning."

"He came in as a joke and went in a class and got arrested and the kids are passing the videos around and he showed me," Josephine Martinez said.

The former student's identity wasn't released and it's unknown if he'll face charges.