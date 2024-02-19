‘I was in the car, bro': Video shows car that flipped with someone inside amid strong winds

An Oakland Park man said he was sitting in his car Sunday when strong winds picked it up, flipped it upside down, and then landed on the roof of another vehicle on his driveway.

"I was in the car, bro," he's saying in disbelief while filming the aftermath.

Just before, he's filming while still inside his flipped car. He eventually lets himself out.

A storm cell unleashed four tornados in South Florida over the weekend, forecasters with the National Weather Service confirmed. One of them tore through the area of Northeast 34th Court near Third Avenue, where the man lives.

"This is unbelievable, bro," he's heard saying in the video.

The National Weather Service confirmed that EF0 tornados caused the severe storm damage in Broward County over the weekend.

A few doors down, neighbor Jason Coley spent most of the day sawing and cleaning up the tree that fell on his roof Sunday night.

Coley and his family took cover once they heard what he describes as howling winds.

"We went in the hallway, ducked down," he said. "It was a bad experience ... It was a loud whistle and it got faster and faster."

Then next door at Gary Gobin’s house, the gazebo that once sat in his backyard flew into another yard, snapped in half, then wrapped around a tree.

"It was just like a whistling noise and you could see it didn’t have that normal look of a windstorm," he said.

The NWS could not classify the Oakland Park tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, which is used to rate tornados based on their estimated wind speeds and related damage. However, two EF0 tornados (with estimated wind gusts of 65-85 mph) touched down in the Miramar-Pembroke Pines area and the Cooper City-Davie area. Another tornado also touched down near Krome Avenue in Miami-Dade.