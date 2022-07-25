Video Shows ‘Chaotic Scene' as Lamborghini Crashes into Fort Lauderdale Home, Bursts into Flames

Fire rescue crews were able to put out the flames from a luxury vehicle that had crashed into a Fort Lauderdale home on Sunday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest 7th Avenue when the white Lamborghini SUV collided with another vehicle, then crashed into the roof of a home.

“It was one chaotic scene, very chaotic," said a witness named Peter Reidel. "I thought the car was gonna blow up.”

According to FLFR, the car slid off the roof after crashing, then burst into flames.

“I was sitting in the backyard, relaxing, then I heard a big crash," said a neighbor named Clarence Middleton. "I looked over and I'd seen a Lamborghini truck airborne flying toward me.”

Middleton sprang into action, yanking the driver out of the crushed vehicle just as it burst into flames.

“I ran to the car, opened the back door, seen the guy was in there upside down, kinda struggling," said Middleton. "So I yanked him out of the truck, laid him on the ground, then he got up and ran off.”

Police say the occupants of the Lamborghini fled the scene prior to crews arriving. The driver of the second vehicle involved in the initial crash suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the Lamborghini was a rental driven by a Virginia man named William McQueen. He contacted Fort Lauderdale Police from Mt. Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach to tell them he was the driver and that he is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say McQueen was taken to the hospital by a friend, he has non-life threatening injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt, but it was still evacuated due to damages.