Video Shows Couple Robbed at Gunpoint on Miami Street

Police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a couple at gunpoint on a Miami street in an incident that was caught on camera.

The robbery happened back on Dec. 1 in the 1500 block of Northwest 36th Street when the victims, a boyfriend and girlfriend, were approached by an armed man who demanded their property, Miami Police officials said.

Surveillance footage showed the boyfriend removing jewelry from around his neck, and the armed suspect picking it up. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a car driven by a second suspect.

No one was injured, but the suspects got away with about $15,000 worth of goods, including jewelry, cash and the woman's purse, police said. One of the suspects was later captured on surveillance footage trying to make a purchase using the victim's credit card, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.