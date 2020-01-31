Video Shows Fight Between Alleged Parkland School Shooter, Guard in Broward Jail

Newly released video from the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows a fight between the alleged Parkland school shooter and an armed guard inside a Broward County jail.

The surveillance video shows a portion of the Nov. 13, 2018 encounter between confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz and Sgt. Raymond Beltran.

Cruz is seen on the video appearing to taunt Beltran before violently rushing toward him. The two wrestled on the ground before Cruz was eventually subdued and put in handcuffs.

Cruz was subsequently charged with attempted aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer, depriving an officer of means of protection, and attempted use of a self-defense weapon, Beltran’s Taser.

Cruz has pleaded not guilty to those charges, as well as the 17 murder and 17 attempted murder charges stemming from the Feb. 14, 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.