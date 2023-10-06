Video shows Florida woman fleeing crash with other driver clinging to her hood: Sheriff

A 76-year-old Florida woman is facing charges after she was caught on camera fleeing the scene of a crash with the other driver clinging to the hood of her car, authorities said.

The incident happened Saturday in Palm Coast, just north of Daytona.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office officials said 76-year-old Cheryl Henderson was involved in a minor crash with another driver.

The victim said they used their vehicle to block her from leaving while they stepped out of their car.

Witnesses told the sheriff's office that she started to drive away from the scene but as she did, she hit the other driver, who said they had to jump on the hood to try to avoid being hit.

Henderson sped away with the victim on her car, reaching an estimated speed of 50 mph as the victim held on for dear life, the sheriff's office said.

A traffic camera video released by the sheriff's office on Thursday captured her driving down a roadway with the other driver on her hood.

Henderson was stopped around two miles later when she was forced off the road by another witness to the incident, officials said.

Body camera footage also released by the sheriff's office shows deputies taking Henderson into custody while she's wearing a shirt with the words "Think Positive, Be Postive" on it.

Henderson was arrested and booked into jail on charges including leaving the scene of a crash, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

"This could have become a deadly incident," Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Never hit another person with a car. Thankfully, that victim survived without any serious injuries but I’m sure it had to be a scary moment to the victim holding on to the hood and the other witnesses. She should never be allowed to touch a steering wheel again."