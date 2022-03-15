Video Shows Gunman Shooting Into SUV Outside Tamarac Business

Authorities are searching for a gunman who was caught on camera opening fire on an SUV in the parking lot of a Tamarac business last month.

The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 outside a business in the 6400 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the victim told detectives he'd been involved in a dispute with a man who punched him in the face.

After the assault, the victim tried to leave the area in the SUV when a suspect in a hoodie was captured on surveillance video shooting at the SUV, officials said.

Multiple people were standing in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

The gunman was seen entering a sedan and fleeing the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

