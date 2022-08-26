Video Shows Gunmen Shooting Up Dania Beach Home, Leaving Man Hospitalized

Authorities are investigating after cameras captured gunmen opening fire on a Dania Beach home in a shooting that left a man hospitalized early Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the home in the 30 block of Northwest 7th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Shortly after arriving, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage showed a car pulling up in front of the home. Three people get out and start shooting at the home as a person inside can be seen running to the back.

Neighbors said the gunfire was deafeningly loud. One neighbor said as many as 15 to 20 people live in the home and they've been worried about what goes on inside.

"This one right here feels like it was targeted, they were trying to hit it," said one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified.

The shooting left the home damaged and shattered the back window of a SUV.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.