‘Why did you kill your mother?': Watch confession tape of Derek Rosa as more details are revealed

In the nearly eight-minute video, Derek Rosa confesses to detectives how he stabbed his mother, Irina Garcia, back in October.

Newly obtained police body camera footage reveals how a teenager stabbed his mother to death inside their Hialeah home.

The release comes as 13-year-old Derek Rosa went before a judge Thursday for another court appearance.

In the nearly eight-minute video, Rosa confesses to detectives how he stabbed his mother, Irina Garcia, back in October. Portions of the audio were redacted by officials.

He also describes the knife he used, the moments after when he called his friend about what he did, when he called 911, and more.

A detective asks Rosa twice why he killed his mother — the first time, the teen avoids the question and asks to go to the restroom, and after the second time, he asks to stop the interview and the tape ends.

The police body camera footage was played in court about two weeks ago, but the public could only hear the audio. Rosa was allowed to watch.

At the time, NBC6's cameras captured the teen breaking down as he watched himself showing police his bloody hands.

Rosa is currently booked in a juvenile wing at the Metrowest Detention Center.

