Video shows house going up in flames in SW Miami-Dade

Firefighters responded to a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood early Wednesday morning after a home went up in flames.

Footage from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed the moments when more than 15 units responded to the first alarm house fire along Southwest 143rd Court overnight.

Firefighters arrived to find the single-family home fully engulfed with heavy smoke and fire coming through the roof, according to MDFR.

Fire officials say the responding units deployed multiple hose lines and a ladder truck to attack the fire from multiple angles.

Family members inside the home were able to escape before units arrived, MDFR confirmed. The Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist the family.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated, according to MDFR.