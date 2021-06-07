Video Shows Man Busting Miami-Dade Fire Truck Windshield With Baseball Bat

A man who was caught on camera busting a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck's windshield with a baseball bat has been arrested, officials said.

Jesus Santana Jardines, 30, was arrested Sunday on a charge of criminal mischief in the incident, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

The report said Jardines, of Palmetto Bay, was at the intersection of Southwest 42nd Avenue and Southwest 9th Street when he went to his Porsche and grabbed the metal bat and swung it at the truck's front windshield.

Cellphone footage from a witness showed Jardines hitting the truck before officers arrived and took him into custody.

No firefighters were injured but it cost more than $4,000 to fix the windshield, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report didn't say why Jardines went after the truck.

Jardines appeared in court Monday where he was given a $5,000 bond on the criminal mischief charge. Attorney information wasn't available.