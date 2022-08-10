Video Shows Man Dressed as Security Guard Robbing Lauderdale Lakes Store at Gunpoint

Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera robbing a Lauderdale Lakes cellphone shop at gunpoint while dressed as a security guard.

The robbery happened just before noon back on July 22 at the Mobile One store at 3680 West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Surveillance footage released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Wednesday showed the suspect pulling up to the store and entering while wearing a gray security guard uniform.

The suspect told an employee he wanted to sell him his phone, then said he was interested in buying a new phone instead.

When the employee opened the display where phones are displayed for sale, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee's face, then handed over a bag and told the employee to put the phones in it, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene with about $7,000 worth of phones in a blue four-door sedan that had plastic on the rooftop and damage to the hood, officials said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the case.