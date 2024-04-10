Video shows man stealing a car from a Miami Beach condominium

A man was caught on camera stealing a vehicle and burglarizing multiple others in a Miami Beach condominium.

According to the management company at the Maison Grande Condominium, the burglaries and theft occurred overnight Friday into Saturday.

"Unfortunately, an unwanted intruder gained access to the building, resulting in several vehicles being burglarized in the parking garage, and one vehicle was stolen as keys were left inside," said management via a note sent to the residents Tuesday.

Additionally, an intruder forced entry through the back door of the minimart and stole money from the cash register, said management in the same note.

Miami Beach Police confirmed to NBC6 they are aware of this incident.

"The Miami Beach Police Department is aware of the recent auto burglaries that have occurred at the Maison Grande Condominium. Investigators have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter. We urge anyone with information to contact our Criminal Investigations Division."

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.