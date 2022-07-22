Video Shows Man Threatening Victim With Machete Before Shooting Him in Oakland Park

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives released surveillance video Friday of a man threatening another with a machete before shooting him in Oakland Park.

It happened around 1:49 a.m. on June 6 near 3800 North Andrews Avenue.

In the video, two men are seen exchanging words outside of a store. Suddenly, the subject is seen taking a machete from his pants and waving it towards the victim.

Detectives said the conversation continued as the man approached the victim with the machete. The man then walks away, but returned moments later now pointing a gun at the victim and shooting him.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, surviving his injury.

After the man shot the victim, surveillance video shows him fleeing in a four-door dark, colored Infiniti.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.