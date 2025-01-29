Video shows masked armed robbers hold clerk at gunpoint at Broward food store

Detectives are searching for two masked and armed subjects who were caught on surveillance attempting to rob a grocery store near Fort Lauderdale in December.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Big Champ Food Store located at 2409 Northwest 15th Court, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Surveillance video of the crime shows two men – wearing gloves, sunglasses and face masks – enter the store and hold a clerk at gunpoint.

One of them entered the back office and attempted to access the safe. The other attempted to access the secure area behind the counter.

The subjects ran out of the store shortly after. One of them was dressed in all black, and the other was wearing a black hoodie with an orange design on the arm and chest areas.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the robbers’ identities and/or whereabouts to contact BSO Robbery Unit Det. Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tipsters can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).