‘Come back to the light': Video shows North Miami Police officers save overdosing man

A man is lucky to be alive after two North Miami Police officers saved him from overdosing in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident happened back in May while the officers were working in the area of Northeast 123rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Someone had alerted the officers that a man was falling out of his car and in need of help.

Body camera video obtained exclusively by NBC6 showed the victim passed out on the ground as the officers performed chest compressions.

After failing to find a pulse, officers administered two doses of Narcan to reverse the overdose.

"Come on, come back to us, come back to the light," an officer tells the man in the video.

Officer Carlos Madrid and his partner were the ones who responded.

"At the moment that we did not see any vital signs, he didn't have a pulse, we didn't hear any breathing, he was not responding to the chest rubs, we were calling him to come back," Madrid told NBC6. "At that point, we didn't feel anything, we didn't see anything, that's when we decided to start CPR."

Madrid said after the CPR, the man regained consciousness just moments before paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.