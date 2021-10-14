Video Shows Pair Robbing Deerfield Beach Domino's at Gunpoint

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who were caught on camera robbing a Deerfield Beach pizza shop at gunpoint.

The robbery happened back on Aug. 29 at the Domino's Pizza at 3380 W. Hillsboro Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials on Thursday released the surveillance video, which shows one suspect open the door and pretend to clean it while acting as a lookout for the other suspect, who ran behind the counter and demanded cash from employees while pointing a gun at them.

The suspect took money from the register and both suspects fled the store in what detectives believe was a white four-door sedan.

The suspect who stood guard at the front door was wearing a black sweatshirt with the words "The Game Lives On" written on the front, while the armed suspect who entered the store has a scar on his left elbow, BSO officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.