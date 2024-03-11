Harrowing video shows rescue efforts after man fell in ocean, later died near Haulover Sandbar

Harrowing video showed the moments first responders were searching for a man that had been missing while swimming near Haulover Sandbar over the weekend.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the man was standing on the shoreline when he lost his balance and fell in the ocean.

Police said the victim struggled to swim in the strong ocean current and was later found unresponsive.

Video shared with NBC6 by Only in Dade shows search and rescue teams near Haulover Sandbar after they reportedly found a body in the water.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The video captured the moment a first responder jumped into the water and began to dive to try and recover the man's body.

Air Rescue transported the man to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.