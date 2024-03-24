Video shows ride break while in use at Miami-Dade County Youth Fair

Alarming video from Only in Dade shows the moment a ride at a popular South Florida fair appeared to break while people were on it.

This happened on the 1001 Nachts Amusement ride at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair on Sunday.

The Youth Fair's ride provider, North American Midway Entertainment, responded to the viral video in a statement to NBC6, confirming that the ride experienced a mechanical issue.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"In response, the ride operator promptly initiated the emergency stop procedure, bringing the ride to a halt in accordance with established safety protocols," the statement continued. "We can report that all guests were promptly evacuated and there were no injuries sustained. Following this incident, the ride will undergo repairs and will be subjected to thorough inspection by the State of Florida ride inspectors before resuming operations."