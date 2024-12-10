Video shows road-rage driver pull gun, try to shoot at Tesla in NE Miami-Dade: Police

New video shows a driver try to shoot at people inside a Tesla during a road-rage incident in northeast Miami-Dade over the summer that has a man facing serious charges.

The incident happened back on July 23 in the area of Northeast 26th Avenue and Ives Dairy Road.

In the video, a Jeep Grand Cherokee is seen pulling up next to the Tesla, which had cameras that captured the encounter.

The driver points a gun out the passenger window as he tried to pull the trigger at least three times but "for unknown reasons, the firearm did not discharge," an arrest report said.

Nearly a month after the incident, on Aug. 15, 47-year-old Brian Scott Heffren, of Miami, was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, the victims said Heffren brandished a silver firearm and attempted to shoot them during a road-rage incident.

A records check showed the Jeep was registered to Heffren and one of the victims identified Heffren as the suspect from a photo lineup, the report said.

Heffren was booked into jail. In bond court, he told a judge the gun wasn't loaded.

Miami-Dade Corrections Brian Scott Heffren

Records show the attempted murder charge was dropped but he now faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Defense attorney Ronald Gainor, who represents Heffren, released a statement on his arrest.

"This was a completely isolated event, an outlier, in Brian's life that has otherwise been devoted to his family, his career and the community. I might add that just prior to the incident, Brian was cut off and almost got into a serious accident himself," Gainor said in the statement. "Brian is extremely remorseful for the events of that day and hopes to move forward with a life that has otherwise been devoid of any problems with the law."

He's due back in court in January.