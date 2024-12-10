only on 6

Video shows road-rage driver pull gun, try to shoot at Tesla in NE Miami-Dade: Police

The incident happened back on July 23 in the area of Northeast 26th Avenue and Ives Dairy Road

By Kim Wynne and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New video shows a driver try to shoot at people inside a Tesla during a road-rage incident in northeast Miami-Dade over the summer that has a man facing serious charges.

The incident happened back on July 23 in the area of Northeast 26th Avenue and Ives Dairy Road.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

In the video, a Jeep Grand Cherokee is seen pulling up next to the Tesla, which had cameras that captured the encounter.

The driver points a gun out the passenger window as he tried to pull the trigger at least three times but "for unknown reasons, the firearm did not discharge," an arrest report said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP
RAW: A man was arrested after attempting to shoot a gun at a Tesla on Ives Dairy Road.

Nearly a month after the incident, on Aug. 15, 47-year-old Brian Scott Heffren, of Miami, was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, the victims said Heffren brandished a silver firearm and attempted to shoot them during a road-rage incident.

Local

Florida 4 mins ago

Florida gives first green light to 22 new medical marijuana treatment centers

Hialeah 58 mins ago

Man wanted in connection with sex battery of child under 7: Hialeah Police

A records check showed the Jeep was registered to Heffren and one of the victims identified Heffren as the suspect from a photo lineup, the report said.

Heffren was booked into jail. In bond court, he told a judge the gun wasn't loaded.

Brian Scott Heffren
Miami-Dade Corrections
Brian Scott Heffren

Records show the attempted murder charge was dropped but he now faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Defense attorney Ronald Gainor, who represents Heffren, released a statement on his arrest.

"This was a completely isolated event, an outlier, in Brian's life that has otherwise been devoted to his family, his career and the community. I might add that just prior to the incident, Brian was cut off and almost got into a serious accident himself," Gainor said in the statement. "Brian is extremely remorseful for the events of that day and hopes to move forward with a life that has otherwise been devoid of any problems with the law."

He's due back in court in January.

This article tagged under:

only on 6Miami-Dade CountyCaught on Camera
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us