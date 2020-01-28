Caught on Camera

Video Shows Running Man Chased and Shot in Pompano Beach

BSO officials said the man was shot in the back of the head but survived

Authorities are investigating after a man was caught on camera chasing and shooting another man in broad daylight in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials on Tuesday released surveillance video of the Nov. 10 shooting that happened at a shopping plaza in the area of S. Dixie Highway and Southwest 3rd Street.

The footage shows a man in all black approach the victim, who starts running. The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim in the back of the head. The victim was treated at Broward Health North and later released.

Detectives are searching for the suspect and are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

