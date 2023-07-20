Video shows seat argument end in brutal beating at Pompano Beach movie theater

Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera beating another man inside a Pompano Beach movie theater during an argument over seats.

The incident happened July 10 at the AMC Pompano Beach 18 theater at 2315 N. Federal Highway.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the 63-year-old victim said he'd purchased VIP tickets with advanced seating for a film, but when he showed up at the theater, a man and woman were in his seats.

The victim asked the man to move from the seats, and that's when witnesses said the man became hostile and got in the victim's face.

Surveillance footage released by BSO on Thursday showed the moment the verbal altercation became physical, with the man repeatedly punching the victim in the face until witnesses pulled him away.

The man and the woman he was with left the theater, and the victim suffered injuries to his head and face and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

Detectives are searching for the man behind the attack and are asking anyone with information to call BSO at 954-601-5905.