Video shows smoke pouring out of downtown Miami high-rise from apparent fire

Video showed how smoke billowed from a downtown Miami high-rise on Tuesday morning as emergency crews responded to an apparent fire at the scene.

Miami police said they were on scene in the area of South 3rd Street and South Miami Avenue assisting Miami Fire Rescue with traffic control as they worked the "apparent fire."

The address of the fire corresponds to the Wind Condominium.

Authorities did not immediately say if anyone was hurt.

Video provided by a resident shows how smoke poured out from a unit, and another angle shows water dripping from a balcony.

