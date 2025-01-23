Caught on Camera

Video shows suspect stealing SUV with two young kids inside in NW Miami-Dade

The incident happened Wednesday when Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said the mother went into a business on Northwest 50th Street near 71st Avenue and left her SUV running outside with her 2-year-old and 6-year-old in the backseat

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

New surveillance video shows the moment an SUV with two young kids inside was stolen in northwest Miami-Dade moments after their mother went inside a business.

The incident happened Wednesday when Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said the mother went into a business on Northwest 50th Street near 71st Avenue and left her SUV running outside with her 2-year-old and 6-year-old in the backseat.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Surveillance video showed a woman believed to be the mother walking into the business, with her SUV blocked from the camera's view by a large white box truck.

Moments later, a silver vehicle pulls up and a person in a hoodie jumps out of the backseat and runs toward the white Mitsubishi SUV.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The silver vehicle quickly pulls away, followed by the stolen SUV with the kids inside.

Two small children who were inside an SUV that was stolen in Miami-Dade were found safe. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

Shortly after it was stolen, a Virginia Gardens Police officer found the SUV less than a mile away, abandoned. The children were safe inside the vehicle.

Local

6 to Know 7 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida 24 mins ago

FHP caution drivers to obey Move Over law after Road Ranger killed in New Year's Eve crash

“There is a good indication that when the vehicle was stolen the subjects did not know that there were children in the car and we're hoping that's why the vehicle was left abandoned," Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Det. Angel Rodriguez said.

Authorities are investigating the incident and searching for whoever was involved in the theft.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami-Dade County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us