Video shows suspect stealing SUV with two young kids inside in NW Miami-Dade

New surveillance video shows the moment an SUV with two young kids inside was stolen in northwest Miami-Dade moments after their mother went inside a business.

The incident happened Wednesday when Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said the mother went into a business on Northwest 50th Street near 71st Avenue and left her SUV running outside with her 2-year-old and 6-year-old in the backseat.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Surveillance video showed a woman believed to be the mother walking into the business, with her SUV blocked from the camera's view by a large white box truck.

Moments later, a silver vehicle pulls up and a person in a hoodie jumps out of the backseat and runs toward the white Mitsubishi SUV.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The silver vehicle quickly pulls away, followed by the stolen SUV with the kids inside.

Two small children who were inside an SUV that was stolen in Miami-Dade were found safe. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

Shortly after it was stolen, a Virginia Gardens Police officer found the SUV less than a mile away, abandoned. The children were safe inside the vehicle.

“There is a good indication that when the vehicle was stolen the subjects did not know that there were children in the car and we're hoping that's why the vehicle was left abandoned," Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Det. Angel Rodriguez said.

Authorities are investigating the incident and searching for whoever was involved in the theft.