Video shows teens, 13 and 14, running into Miami Tap 42 after bailing out of stolen car

Two teenagers were arrested after they allegedly bailed out of a stolen vehicle and ran into a restaurant in Midtown Miami Tuesday evening.

Miami Police said they saw a stolen car in the area of 1st Avenue and 32nd Street and when they tried to stop it, the driver allegedly took off and crashed into a parked vehicle.

The people inside the suspected stolen car, identified as a 13-year-old and 14-year-old, ran away on foot, police said.

Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be one of the suspects running into a nearby Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar with authorities in pursuit.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Later, that teen and another were seen handcuffed.

It was not immediately clear what charges they would be facing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.