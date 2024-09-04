Miami

Video shows teens, 13 and 14, running into Miami Tap 42 after bailing out of stolen car

Video shared on social media shows one of the suspects running into a Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar with authorities in pursuit

By Briana Trujillo

Two teenagers were arrested after they allegedly bailed out of a stolen vehicle and ran into a restaurant in Midtown Miami Tuesday evening.

Miami Police said they saw a stolen car in the area of 1st Avenue and 32nd Street and when they tried to stop it, the driver allegedly took off and crashed into a parked vehicle.

The people inside the suspected stolen car, identified as a 13-year-old and 14-year-old, ran away on foot, police said.

Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be one of the suspects running into a nearby Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar with authorities in pursuit.

Later, that teen and another were seen handcuffed.

It was not immediately clear what charges they would be facing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

